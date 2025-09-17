BREAKING: Bank of Canada cuts policy rate by 25 bps; USDCAD remains stable 📌

02:45 PM BST, Canada - BoC Interest Rate Decision for December:
- actual 2.50%; forecast 2.50%; previous 2.75%;
BoC statement summary:
On September 17, 2025, the Bank of Canada cut its overnight rate by 25 bps to 2.5% (Bank Rate 2.75%, deposit rate 2.45%) to better balance risks as growth slows amid US tariffs. Canada’s Q2 GDP fell ~1.5% with exports down 27%, business investment weakening, recent job losses pushing unemployment to 7.1%, while financial conditions eased and the CAD stayed stable. Inflation is 1.9% y/y, with core around 2.5–3% but losing momentum; removing most retaliatory tariffs should ease goods-price pressures. The Bank will closely monitor exports under tariffs, spillovers to investment, jobs and spending, price pass-through, and inflation expectations.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.