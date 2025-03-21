BREAKING: Boeing surges 5% as company wins next-generation US jet fighter program; Lockheed Martin down 5%

Boeing (BA.US) shares surged more than 5% after the company won a strategic Pentagon contract for a new U.S. fighter jet, valued at $20 billion. Lockheed Martin (LMT.US) shares plunged nearly 5% following the news, as the company failed to outcompete Boeing. Recently, Boeing’s CFO signaled that the company’s cash burn rate is slowing this year by 'hundreds of millions of dollars'." After the news Boeing shares has jumped above both EMA200 and EMA50 averages, signalling the potential trend reversal. Source: xStation5 Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation5 Source: xStation5

