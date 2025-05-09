Read more
BREAKING: Canadian NFP report slightly higher than expected; unemployment rises 🚩

13:31 9 May 2025

Canadian Employment Change: 7.4k (Forecast 5k, Previous -32.6k)

  • Canadian Unemployment Rate: 6.9% vs 6.8% exp. and 6.7% previously
  • Canadian Average Hourly Earnings YoY: 3.5% vs 3.33% exp. and 3.50% previously

USDCAD pair is down slightly today. However, on the W1 chart, we can see that the pair tries to rebound from an important support zone.

 

Source: xStation5

