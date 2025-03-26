Read more
BREAKING: EURGBP gains after much lower UK CPI data 📌

07:01 26 March 2025

07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Inflation Data for February:

  • Core CPI: actual 3.5% YoY; forecast 3.6% YoY; previous 3.7% YoY;
  • Core CPI: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM;
  • CPI: actual 2.8% YoY; forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;
  • CPI: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM;

UK inflation eased in February 2025, with CPI increasing 2.8% (down from 3.0%). Monthly inflation was 0.4%, lower than the 0.6% rise seen a year earlier. Clothing was the main driver of the slowdown, with additional downward pressure from housing costs in CPIH. Core inflation also declined slightly, with Core CPI at 3.5%, reflecting softer goods and services inflation.

