BREAKING: EURNOK surges after Norges Bank cut rates unexpectedly ✂📌

Norges Bank cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, marking the start of a cautious normalization process amid declining inflation and a cooling economy. The decision was unanimous, reflecting lower-than-expected inflation and a narrowing output gap, though inflation still remains above target. The central bank projects further rate cuts through 2025, with the policy rate expected to fall below 4% by year-end and approach 3% by 2028. Despite growing economic uncertainty, Governor Ida Wolden Bache emphasized the Bank’s commitment to bringing inflation back to 2% without tightening the economy more than necessary. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.