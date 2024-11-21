BREAKING: EURUSD gains after lower-than-expected US jobless claims

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,908K; previous 1,872K;

Initial Jobless Claims: actual 213K; forecast 220K; previous 219K (revised from 217k);

Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 217.75K; previous 221.50K; 01:30 PM GMT, United States - Philadelphia Fed Report for November: Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Manufacturing Index: actual -5.5; forecast 6.3; previous 10.3;

Business condition: actual 56.6; previous 36.7;

CAPEX Index: actual 24.90; previous 23.50;

Prices paid: actual 26.60; previous 29.70 The US dollar has counterintuitively given up some ground after another week of strogner-than-expected labor market data, signaling a recovery from a turbulent October, defined by huricanes and strikes. The Philly Fed report has a somehow mixed udnertone. While the manufacturing index shows a significant and unexpected contraction, the business conditions indicator has improved significantly compared to the last month.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.