BREAKING: EURUSD muted after lower exising home sales in the US 🔔

03:00 PM BST, United States - Existing Home Sales for August: actual -2.5% MoM; previous 1.5% MoM;

actual 3.86M; forecast 3.92M; previous 3.96M; 03:00 PM BST, United States - US Leading Index for August: forecast -0.3% MoM; previous -0.6% MoM; In July, existing-home sales rose by 1.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.95 million, halting a four-month decline, though sales were down 2.5% year-over-year. The median home price increased by 4.2% to $422,600, marking the 13th consecutive month of price gains. Inventory rose slightly by 0.8% from June to 1.33 million units, representing a 4.0-month supply. Sales improved in the Northeast, South, and West, while remaining flat in the Midwest. Single-family home sales increased slightly, while condo/co-op sales remained unchanged but down from last year.

