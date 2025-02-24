BREAKING: EURUSD muted after mixed German IFO report

09:00 AM GMT, Germany - German Business Expectations for February: actual 85.4; forecast 85.2; previous 84.2; 09:00 AM GMT, Germany - German Current Assessment for February: Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app actual 85.0; forecast 86.5; previous 86.1; The business sentiment has improved slightly more than expected, mirroring the conclusions of the last Flash PMIs (strong growth expectations for 2025). The assessment of current econmic outlook, on the other hand, worsed unexpectedly in spite of improved economic indicators over the last months. EURUSD ticked up mildly on the news, following a major come back local highs above 1.05 mark. Source: xStation5

