BREAKING: EURUSD muted after mostly in line durable goods report and higher JOLTS data 📌

15:04 3 June 2025

03:00 PM BST, United States - JOLTS Job Openings for April:

  • actual 7.391M; forecast 7.110M; previous 7.200M;

03:00 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for April:

  • Factory orders ex transportation: actual -0.5% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous -0.5% MoM;
  • Factory Orders: actual -3.7% MoM; forecast -3.1% MoM; previous 3.4% MoM;
  • Durables Excluding Transport: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
  • Durables Excluding Defense: actual -7.5% MoM; forecast -7.5% MoM; previous -7.5% MoM;
 

 

