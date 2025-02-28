BREAKING: EURUSD muted after PCE data. Consumption shrinks 📉

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for January: PCE price index: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

PCE Price index: actual 2.5% YoY; forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;

Core PCE Price Index: actual 2.6% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY;

Core PCE Price Index: actual 2.6% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY;

Core PCE Price Index: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Personal Consumption for January: Real Personal Consumption: actual -0.5% MoM; forecast 0,1, previous 0.5% MoM;

Personal Spending: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.8% MoM; The PCE report did not deliver any major surprises. Core PCE fell for the first time in 7 months to its lowest since 2021, while the MoM changed mirrored the CPI increase, adding 0,1 percentage point to 0.3%.. Personal consumption significatly, mostly in the discretionary goods sector. EURUSD denotes slight increase, although data relase hasn't proved a significant market mover. Source: xStation5

