BREAKING: EURUSD ticks up after weak US retail sales data

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Retail Sales Data for January: US Retail Sales : -0.9% MoM; forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;

Core Retail Sales: -0.4% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM

US Import Prices MoM: 0.3% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.1%, Revised 0.2%)

US Export Prices MoM: 1.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.3%, Revised 0.5%) The US retail sales report for January points to lower than expected US households spending, signalling that higher CPI and PPI report may be more temporary. On the other hand, weaker consumption with higher inflation (if constant) is negative factor, also for equity markets. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation5

