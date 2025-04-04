Read more
XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: German industrial orders much lower than expected

07:02 4 April 2025

German industrial orders (February 2025) came in at 0% MoM vs 3.4% exp. and -7% previously.

EURUSD loses slightly after underwhelming Germany industrial data. 

Source: xStation5

