BREAKING: Natural gas inventories grow in line with expectations

Natural gas inventories change: Value: 101 bcf, Forecast: 99 bcf, Previous: 120 bcf. Since the beginning of May, inventories in the USA have remained at a higher level than the 5-year average, though overall inventories are still far from extreme values during this period. In the initial reaction to the data, we're seeing a downward impulse on futures contracts. The price of gas is testing the lower limit of today's consolidation, dropping by approximately 1%.

