BREAKING: UK unemployment rate lower than expected, EURGBP falls 📌

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Employment Data for August: Unemployment Rate: actual 4.0%; forecast 4.1%; previous 4.1%;

Employment Change 3M/3M: actual 373K MoM; forecast 250K MoM; previous 265K MoM;

Unemployment Change Actual: actual 27.9K; forecast 20.2K; previous 0.3K;

Average Earnings Index +Bonus: actual 3.8%; forecast 3.8%; previous 4.1%;

Average Earnings ex Bonus: actual 4.9%; forecast 4.9%; previous 5.1%; The UK unemployment rate has edged lower, but payrolls continue to decline, despite a slightly improved revision for August. The unemployment trend remains unclear. Meanwhile, pay growth is cooling, and real wages have declined over the last three months, which may offer some relief to the Bank of England regarding inflation concerns. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.