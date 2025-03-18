BREAKING: US indices muted after Trump-Putin call

The end of the conversation between Trump and Putin did not bring relief to Wall Street. Contracts on American indices are still in the red, with the US100 dropping the most (-1.63%). Meanwhile, Nvidia's CEO (NVDA.US: -2.1%) is currently taking stage during GTC conference.
The several-hour-long conversation between the Presidents of Russia and the USA did not bring any significant results. The Kremlin confirmed its willingness to halt attacks on energy facilities, but no decision was made on a real 30-day ceasefire.
The Magnificent 7 and leading semiconductor stocks are weighing the most on Nasdaq's performance today, with a sell-off dominating Tesla (TSLA.US: -4.7%), Broadcom (AVGO.US: -3.4%), and Meta (META.US: -3.8%) shares.
