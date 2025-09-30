BREAKING: US JOLTS slightly higher, CB Consumer Confidence lower ❗US100 slightly gains

US JOLTS Job Openings: 7.227M (Forecast 7.2M, Previous 7.181M)

US CB Consumer Confidence: 94.2 (Forecast 96, Previous 97.4, Revised 94.2)

US100 gains slightly after the 'mixed' US data, signalling quite 'solid' JOLTS number, balanced with lower than expected (and revised lower) Consumer Confidence report, issued by the Conference Board. However, the sentiments on Wall Street weakened yesterday and are still under pressure.

According to the Conference Board, the average 12-month inflation expectations picked up after three consecutive months of easing and reached 6.2% in August; up from 5.7% in July but still below the April peak of 7%.

Source: xStation5