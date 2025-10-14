BREAKING: US NFIB small business optimism weakens🗽US500 loses 0.8%

- US NFIB Business Optimism Index came in lower than expected
- Futures on Wall Street are dropping today
- US NFIB Business Optimism Index came in lower than expected
- Futures on Wall Street are dropping today
US NFIB Business Optimism Index in September: 98.80 (Forecast 100.6, Previous 100.80). US500 has its biggest correction since 19-22 May, falling 0.8% today.
Source: xStation5
DE40: Europe moves sideways, Nestle gains
BREAKING: Eurozone trade balance mixed 💶
Chart of the day - US100 (16.10.2025)
Nestlé: Steady Growth and Ambitious Restructuring Drive Share Price Surge
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.