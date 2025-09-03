Chart of the day: AUDUSD (03.09.2025)

The Australian dollar is leading the rebound among major currencies against the U.S. dollar (AUDUSD: +0.15%), which began after a sell-off in the U.S. bond market. Yields on 30-year Treasuries returned to 5% for the first time since mid-July, adding to global debt market pressure. AUDUSD is also supported by recent Australian data, reinforcing the RBA’s cautious stance.

After yesterday’s drop below 0.65, AUDUSD has returned above the 100-period exponential moving average on the H4 chart (EMA100, dark purple), which is currently providing strong support. A close above the EMA30 (light purple) could reignite the recent rally, pushing AUDUSD toward the upper boundary of the current consolidation. Source: xStation5

What is shaping AUDUSD today?