CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

06:53 · 24 October 2025

Chart of the day: GOLD (24.10.2025)

Key takeaways
  • Precious metals extend their deepest correction in months
  • On a monthly basis gold still remains up 5.8%
  • The closest historical parallel to the current situation was July–August 2011
  • ETF funds continue to accumulate

Precious metals extend their deepest correction in months. As of publication time today, gold is down another 1.00% to $4,085, silver falls 1.26% to $48.20, platinum declines 0.55% to $1,609, and palladium drops the most — 2.10% to $1,411. During the current correction, gold has lost a total of 6.50%, while silver is down 11.60%. Nevertheless, recent gains were so significant that on a monthly basis gold remains up 5.8%. Before the correction began, gold recorded two consecutive months of double-digit gains, a rare occurrence over the past 15 years of data.

The closest historical parallel to the current situation was July–August 2011, when gold rose 8.3% and then 12.1% month-over-month. In the following month — September — gold dropped 10.9%. The current setup is even more extreme, as gold has not only rallied sharply in the past two months but has also posted strong year-to-date gains. However, the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment is now substantially different.

 

Still, at levels above $4,300 per ounce, we observed a surge in retail buying, which may act as a contrarian signal. While long-term fundamentals remain supportive, seasonality and technical analysis point to a possible local top and a flat year-end performance. Meanwhile, ETF funds continue to accumulate, but on the Shanghai exchange, there has been a sharp reduction in long positions and a decline in silver inventories, which may suggest profit-taking.

 

 

24 October 2025, 18:00

