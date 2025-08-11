Daily summary: lack of key releases triggers mild equity market sell-off 📉

-
Indices are lacking fresh catalysts for growth at the start of the week, with the main benchmarks showing no more than +/- 0.10% moves. The U.S. dollar rebounds 0.34%.
Intel (INTC.US) gains just over 5% after reports that the company’s CEO plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss concerns raised last week about alleged ties to Chinese firms.
Dell Technologies (DELL.US) rises 1.70% after announcing expanded cooperation with Nvidia and Elastic within its AI Data Platform.
Micron (MU.US) gains 2.90% after the company raised guidance for fiscal Q4 (ending August 28), citing stronger DRAM price growth and solid execution.
According to Bloomberg sources, identified documents detail the actions of U.S. bank Citigroup, which sought to continue legal business with Heritage Trust after sanctions were imposed on Suleiman Kerimov in 2018. Citigroup shares fell following the reports, likely on fears of regulatory penalties and a federal investigation.
Shares of leading German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall (RHM.DE), including 155mm artillery shells and military vehicles, are down nearly 4% amid prospects for a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Barrick Mining Corporation (GOLD.US) reported Q2 2025 results before the market open. While the company recorded revenue growth on the back of positive gold market trends, a strongly negative signal came from a clear drop in sales volumes due to an impairment from losing control of a mine in Mali.
Cocoa futures (COCOA) on ICE are up more than 7% today, as reports of extreme weather (droughts, heavy rains) in Africa, combined with supply concerns, have forced a large number of short positions to be covered by traders expecting price declines.
Gold falls 1.23% to $3,350 per ounce. Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are likely to meet in the second week of August in Alaska to reach a Ukraine ceasefire agreement.
Bitcoin pulls back below $120,000 under pressure from uncertain equity market sentiment. However, a different picture is seen in Ethereum, where incoming institutional capital is sustaining demand. Ethereum is up 0.98% today to $4,290 — its highest since the 2021 bull market.
Fed's Bowman & Jefferson are under consideration for the Fed chair as the Trump team widens the pool of Fed chair candidates, according to officials.
