Daily summary: Moderate gains on Wall Street after US macro data

- U.S. private sector employment below expectations
- Private sector employment rose by just 37,000 in May reaching its lowest figure in more than two years
- BofA expects May non-farm payrolls to rise by 150K. They see unemployment steady at 4.2%
- Wednesday's session on Wall Street began with gains, with US Treasury bond yields falling.
- Today’s US Services ISM was weaker than expected (49.9 vs Forecast 52, Previous 51.6)
- Bank of Canada kept it interest rate flat for the second month in the row, following a March cut driven by the tariff uncertainty and willingenss to counterbalance the risks to the economic growth.
- The Canadian Dollar extends its advance against the US Dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada decision
- The GOLD price rose more than 0.80% on Wednesday. The publication of weaker-than-expected economic data from the United States pushed the commodity price higher.
- In response to the latest EIA report, crude oil is declining, with the WTI trading down 1% and Brent down 1.3%.
- The Japanese Yen is trading higher against the US Dollar today, following a series of economic data releases and rising trade tensions, which have contributed to Yen appreciation.
- Overall market sentiment is cautiously optimistic, supported by strong results from major technology players such as Apple and Meta. Investors are reacting skeptically to specific high-risk stocks, as evidenced by Tesla's significant decline.
- In response to reports of progress in the talks, major U.S. indexes are trading up moderately.
- Investors are closely following the progress of trade negotiations between the United States and key European partners.
