Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

DE40: DAX still close to ATH zone 🔔German defense stocks under pressure

11:29 6 June 2025

The German equity market is once again showing resilience – effectively withstanding selling pressure. The DAX spot index has recovered part of its earlier losses and is down only 0.18%, while DE40 futures are posting modest gains in the 0.3–0.4% range ahead of key U.S. macroeconomic data (NFP report at 12:30 PM GMT). The pullback in German defense stocks such as Rheinmetall, RENK, and Hensoldt appears to be driven mainly by profit-taking after previous rallies.

  • Fraport and space-laser company Mynaric lead gains on the German stock market
  • Shares of Fraport and Mynaric are leading the list of gainers on the German stock exchange. In contrast, defense companies such as Rheinmetall, RENK Group, and Hensoldt are trading lower, with losses ranging from -1.5% to -3%. Nevertheless, according to Bloomberg, German defense firms continue to show stronger earnings momentum than their American counterparts.
  • Tesla ADRs (TSLA.DE) are down over 7% today, extending yesterday’s sell-off.
  • Eurozone GDP revision came in above expectations, and retail sales surprised to the upside on a year-over-year basis, although they slightly missed forecasts month-over-month.

There have been no significant developments that would directly weaken sentiment toward the German defense sector. Yesterday, Chancellor Friedrich Merz met with Donald Trump – both leaders expressed their intention to strengthen transatlantic cooperation, although details of the talks have not been disclosed. Trump received an invitation to visit Germany, and the main topics discussed were trade, the G7, and NATO.

DE40 (Daily Interval)
The key resistance level for the DE40 index, based on price action analysis, is currently around 24,500 points. Important support lies in the 23,600-point area.

Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

06.06.2025
18:52

Daily summary: Strong labor market fuels risk appetite among investors 📈

U.S. indices are finishing the week higher after better-than-expected data from the U.S. labor market. The biggest gains are seen in the small-cap...

 15:17

US Open: strong NFP report supports demand in the stock market 📈🔎

Wall Street kicks off Friday’s session with solid gains. Investors welcomed the better-than-expected employment report, which helped ease some concerns...

 15:11

US stocks surge on payrolls and Tesla

The US payrolls report was stronger than expected for May. The economy created 139k jobs last month, the consensus was for a 126k reading. The April figure...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app