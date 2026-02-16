Economic and corporate calendar: Bank holiday in China, the US, and Canada 💡(February 16, 2026)

- Due to the closure of stock exchanges in China, the US and Canada, market volatility may be limited today.
In just under 15 minutes, the cash session on European markets will begin. Futures contracts indicate that moderate gains may dominate at the opening. The German DE40 is currently up 0.26%, while the French CAC40 is up nearly 0.24%. The calendar for today's session will not be abundant and will only contain secondary macro data. The most important readings are below:
Above is the macroeconomic calendar. Source: xStation
Below is the calendar of company results for this week.
Source: xStation
Daily summary: The market looks for direction, oil and metals under pressure
Gold loses 2.5% amid US - Iran trade negotiations and dollar strength 📉ANZ lifts outlook
Oil drops over 2% on possible Iran Deal 🛢️🔥
US OPEN: Market under pressure from AI
