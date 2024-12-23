Economic Calendar: European GDP Data and Canadian Growth Figures in Focus

Markets will focus on a series of European GDP readings and Canadian economic indicators today, while also monitoring U.S. consumer confidence data following recent market volatility. The UK GDP data and German import prices will provide insights into European economic health, while Canadian GDP figures could influence Bank of Canada policy expectations.
Economic Releases
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - GDP Data:
- GDP YoY - Forecast: 1%, Previous: 1.0%
- GDP QoQ - Forecast: 0.1%, Previous: 0.1%
- Business Investment QoQ - Forecast: 1.2%, Previous: 1.2%
- Current Account - Forecast: -28B, Previous: -28.4B
07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Import Prices MoM:
- Forecast: 0.6%, Previous: 0.6%
08:00 AM GMT, Spain - GDP Data:
- GDP QoQ - Forecast: 0.8%, Previous: 0.8%
- GDP YoY - Forecast: 3.4%, Previous: 3.4%
09:00 AM GMT, Italy - Non-EU Flash Trade Balance:
- Previous: 5.71B
13:30 PM GMT, Canada - Economic Indicators:
- GDP MoM - Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: 0.1%
- PPI MoM - Forecast: 0.3%, Previous: 1.2%
- RMPI MoM - Forecast: 0.5%, Previous: 3.8%
- PPI YoY - Previous: 1.1%
13:30 PM GMT, United States - Chicago National Activity Index:
- Forecast: -0.15, Previous: -0.40
18:30 PM GMT - BoC Meeting Minutes Release
21:00 PM GMT, South Korea - Consumer Sentiment:
- Previous: 100.7
