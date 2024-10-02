Economic Calendar: European Unemployment, Inflation Data, and Central Bank Speeches in Focus

Today's economic calendar is packed with significant data releases and central bank speeches, particularly from Europe. Key highlights include Spanish unemployment data, inflation figures from Brazil, and multiple speeches from European Central Bank (ECB) officials. The day also features important economic indicators from Germany and the U.S., including the German 10-Year Bund Auction and ADP Nonfarm Employment Change. Additionally, an OPEC meeting and crude oil inventory data will be closely watched by market participants. The mix of employment, inflation, and central bank communication will provide crucial insights into the current economic landscape and potential policy directions. It's worth noting that China and India are observing holidays today, with China celebrating National Day and India commemorating Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi. This may impact market activity in these regions. Detailed macro calendar (BST): Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app 08:00 - Spanish Unemployment Change (Sep): 12.1K actual vs 21.9K previous 10:00 - Eurozone Unemployment Rate (Aug): 6.4% forecast vs 6.4% previous 10:30 - German 10-Year Bund Auction 11:00 - OPEC Meeting 13:00 - Brazil Industrial Production (YoY) (Aug): 6.1% forecast 13:15 - U.S. ADP Nonfarm Employment Change (Sep): 124K forecast vs 89K previous 15:30 - U.S. Crude Oil Inventories: -1.500M forecast vs -4.471M previous 15:30 - U.S. Cushing Crude Oil Inventories: 0.116M previous



Central bankers' speeches 08:30 - ECB's De Guindos Speaks 10:30 - ECB's Lane Speaks 10:45 - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks 12:00 - ECB's Elderson Speaks 12:45 - German Buba Balz Speaks 15:00 - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks 16:00 - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks 17:45 - ECB's Schnabel Speaks

