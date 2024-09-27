Economic calendar: Inflation data, GDP figures and Central bankers' speeches take center stage

Today's session will be dominated by inflation data from multiple countries, including France, Spain, and the United States, as well as key economic indicators such as GDP figures and employment data. Investors will closely monitor the U.S. Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, for insights into future monetary policy decisions. Additionally, speeches from central bank officials, including ECB's Lane and German Buba President Nagel, may offer further context to recent policy decisions and future outlooks. In the U.S., consumer sentiment data and the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecast will also be in focus, potentially influencing market sentiment. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Detailed macro calendar (BST): 07:45 - France, Inflation Data for September: French HICP (YoY): 1.9% forecast vs 2.2% previous

French HICP (MoM): -0.8% forecast vs 0.6% previous

French CPI (YoY): 1.6% forecast vs 1.8% previous

French CPI (MoM): -0.7% forecast vs 0.5% previous

French Consumer Spending (MoM): -0.1% forecast vs 0.3% previous 08:00 - Spain, Inflation and GDP Data: Spanish CPI (YoY): 1.9% forecast vs 2.3% previous

Spanish HICP (YoY): 1.9% forecast vs 2.4% previous

Spanish GDP (Q2, YoY): 2.9% forecast vs 2.5% previous

Spanish GDP (Q2, QoQ): 0.8% forecast vs 0.8% previous 08:55 - Germany, Employment Data for September: German Unemployment Change: 13K forecast vs 2K previous

German Unemployment Rate: 6.0% forecast vs 6.0% previous 13:30 - United States/Canada, Economic Data: U.S. Core PCE Price Index (YoY): 2.7% forecast vs 2.6% previous

U.S. Core PCE Price Index (MoM): 0.2% forecast vs 0.2% previous

U.S. Personal Spending (MoM): 0.3% forecast vs 0.5% previous

U.S. Personal Income (MoM): 0.4% forecast vs 0.3% previous

Canada GDP (MoM): 0.1% forecast vs 0.0% previous 15:00 - United States, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment: Michigan Consumer Sentiment: 69.0 forecast vs 67.9 previous

Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: 3.1% forecast vs 3.0% previous 15:30 - United States, Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q3): 2.9% forecast 20:30 - Various Countries, CFTC Speculative Net Positions Central bankers' speeches 09:15 BST - ECB Lane Speaks

12:15 BST - German Buba President Nagel Speaks

18:15 BST - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks

