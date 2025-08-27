Economic calendar: Investors await Nvidia’s earnings 📌

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light and does not feature any major events, except for the EIA report on weekly crude oil inventories.

However, investors will be closely watching a different release — Nvidia’s quarterly earnings. The company has a fiscal year shifted by one month, which means its results come later than most Wall Street firms. Today, after the U.S. market close, we will learn the results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Later in the day, a detailed pre-earnings analysis will be published on our website.

Today’s calendar:

11:00 AM BST, France - France Jobseekers Total for July:

previous 2,980.6K;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Wholesale Sales for July:

previous 0.7% MoM;

03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: