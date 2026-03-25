Economic calendar: Oil inventories and US trade balance in focus 🔎

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. In fact, the only notable releases on today’s agenda are the IFO index from Germany, the US trade balance, and US crude oil inventory changes according to the EIA.
The first two releases are unlikely to have a significant market impact. However, in the current environment — with the ongoing conflict in the Middle East — the data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on oil inventory changes could prove particularly relevant.
Wednesday, March 25
- 09:00 AM GMT — Germany IFO index
- 12:30 PM GMT — US trade balance
- 02:30 PM GMT — US EIA crude oil inventories
Economic Calendar: A Calm End to the Week for Markets
Consumer sentiments fall in Germany and France amid rising energy prices
Economic calendar: US jobless claims and Fed members speeches in focus
Morning wrap (25.03.2026)
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