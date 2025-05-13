Economic Calendar: US Inflation, UK Labor Data, and German Sentiment in Focus (14.05.2025)

Today's economic calendar features critical US inflation data, UK employment figures, and German economic sentiment readings. Markets will closely watch US CPI numbers for insights into how the recent US-China tariff reductions might affect inflation trends, especially after the Fed maintained rates at last week's meeting.
Key Economic Data (BST)
07:00 - UK Employment Data
- UK Average Earnings Index +Bonus (Mar): 5.2% vs Forecast 5.6%
- UK Claimant Count Change (Apr): 22.3K vs Previous 18.7K
- UK Employment Change 3M/3M (MoM) (Mar): 120K vs Previous 206K
- UK Unemployment Rate (Mar): 4.5% vs Previous 4.4%
09:45 - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks
10:00 - German ZEW Sentiment Surveys (May)
- German ZEW Current Conditions (May): -77.0 vs Previous -81.2
- German ZEW Economic Sentiment (May): 10.7 vs Previous -14.0
- Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment (May): -3.5 vs Previous -18.5
13:30 - US Consumer Price Index (Apr)
- US CPI (YoY) (Apr): 2.4% vs Previous 2.4%
- US CPI (MoM) (Apr): 0.3% vs Previous -0.1%
- US Core CPI (YoY) (Apr): 2.8% vs Previous 2.8%
- US Core CPI (MoM) (Apr): 0.3% vs Previous 0.1%
15:00 - German Bundesbank's Balz Speaks
16:00 - BoE Governor Bailey Speaks
16:00 - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks (Second Appearance)
21:30 - US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock
- US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: -4.490M vs Previous N/A
