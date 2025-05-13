Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Economic Calendar: US Inflation, UK Labor Data, and German Sentiment in Focus (14.05.2025)

06:40 13 May 2025

Today's economic calendar features critical US inflation data, UK employment figures, and German economic sentiment readings. Markets will closely watch US CPI numbers for insights into how the recent US-China tariff reductions might affect inflation trends, especially after the Fed maintained rates at last week's meeting. 

 

Key Economic Data (BST)

07:00 - UK Employment Data

  • UK Average Earnings Index +Bonus (Mar): 5.2% vs Forecast 5.6%
  • UK Claimant Count Change (Apr): 22.3K vs Previous 18.7K
  • UK Employment Change 3M/3M (MoM) (Mar): 120K vs Previous 206K
  • UK Unemployment Rate (Mar): 4.5% vs Previous 4.4%

09:45 - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks

10:00 - German ZEW Sentiment Surveys (May)

  • German ZEW Current Conditions (May): -77.0 vs Previous -81.2
  • German ZEW Economic Sentiment (May): 10.7 vs Previous -14.0
  • Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment (May): -3.5 vs Previous -18.5

13:30 - US Consumer Price Index (Apr)

  • US CPI (YoY) (Apr): 2.4% vs Previous 2.4%
  • US CPI (MoM) (Apr): 0.3% vs Previous -0.1%
  • US Core CPI (YoY) (Apr): 2.8% vs Previous 2.8%
  • US Core CPI (MoM) (Apr): 0.3% vs Previous 0.1%

15:00 - German Bundesbank's Balz Speaks

16:00 - BoE Governor Bailey Speaks

16:00 - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks (Second Appearance)

21:30 - US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock

  • US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: -4.490M vs Previous N/A

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

14.05.2025
19:08

Daily summary: Natgas and gold decline, US100 gains the most on Wall Street

European indices, including the DAX and FTSE, closed the session slightly in the red. Sentiment on the Warsaw Stock Exchange was somewhat weaker, but...

 17:43

Fed's Jefferson comments the US economy 💵

The U.S. dollar is showing limited volatility today, but several Federal Reserve members continue to comment on the economic outlook and monetary policy...

 16:25

What is driving the recovery in US stocks and can it last?

Stock indices in the US have opened mildly higher on Wednesday after finally recouping their 2025 losses on Tuesday. The focus is now on whether US stocks...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app