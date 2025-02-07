Economic Calendar: US Jobs Report and Michigan Consumer Data in Focus

Markets await key US employment data and Michigan consumer sentiment figures, alongside European releases including German industrial production and trade balance. Central bank speakers from the ECB and BoE will also be closely watched throughout the day.
Key Data Releases (GMT)
- 07:00 - GBP Halifax House Price Index (MoM)
- Forecast: 0.4% | Previous: 0.2%
- 07:00 - GBP Halifax House Price Index (YoY)
- Previous: 3.3%
- 07:00 - EUR German Industrial Production (MoM)
- Forecast: -0.7% | Previous: 1.5%
- 07:00 - EUR German Trade Balance
- Forecast: 17.0B | Previous: 19.7B
- 08:00 - CHF SECO Consumer Climate (Q1)
- Forecast: -31 | Previous: -27
- 13:30 - USD Average Hourly Earnings (YoY)
- Forecast: 3.8% | Previous: 3.9%
- 13:30 - USD Average Hourly Earnings (MoM)
- Forecast: 0.3% | Previous: 0.3%
- 13:30 - USD Nonfarm Payrolls
- Forecast: 169K | Previous: 256K
- 13:30 - USD Private Nonfarm Payrolls
- Forecast: 141K | Previous: 223K
- 13:30 - USD Unemployment Rate
- Forecast: 4.1% | Previous: 4.1%
- 13:30 - CAD Employment Change
- Forecast: 25.5K | Previous: 90.9K
- 13:30 - CAD Unemployment Rate
- Forecast: 6.8% | Previous: 6.7%
- 15:00 - USD Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Feb P)
- Forecast: 70.0 | Previous: 71.1
- 15:00 - USD Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations
- Forecast: 3.3% | Previous: n/a
- 15:00 - USD Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
- Previous: 3.2%
- 20:00 - USD Consumer Credit
- Forecast: 17.70B | Previous: -7.49B
Central Bank Speakers
- 08:45 - ECB De Guindos Speaks
- 12:15 - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks
14:25 - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks
