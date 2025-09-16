Economic calendar: US retail sales and Canada CPI report 📄

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is quite interesting. Among the most important releases of the day are the U.S. retail sales report, U.S. industrial production, and Canada’s CPI report.
Retail sales may prove to be the most important release of the day. In the context of a weakening labor market, a weakening consumer would be another signal of slowdown. Expectations point to a month-over-month increase.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
During these releases, elevated volatility should be expected in pairs linked to the U.S. dollar and the Canadian dollar. However, the reaction will likely be short-lived, as markets await tomorrow’s Fed decision and press conference.
Detailed calendar of the day:
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Employment Data:
- Wages in euro zone (Q2): forecast 3.70% YoY; previous 3.40% YoY;
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Industrial Production for July:
- Industrial Production: forecast 1.7% YoY; previous 0.2% YoY;
- Industrial Production: forecast 0.4% MoM; previous -1.3% MoM;
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - ZEW Economic Sentiment for September:
- ZEW Economic Sentiment: forecast 20.3; previous 25.1;
- ZEW Current Conditions: forecast -75.0; previous -68.6;
01:00 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for August:
- CPI: forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
- CPI: forecast 2.0% YoY; previous 1.7% YoY;
- Core CPI: previous 0.1% MoM;
- Core CPI: previous 2.6% YoY;
- Median CPI: forecast 3.1% YoY; previous 3.1% YoY;
- Trimmed CPI: forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;
01:30 PM BST, United States - Retail Sales Data for August:
- Retail Sales: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;
- Retail Control: forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;
- Retail Sales Ex Gas/Autos: previous 0.2% MoM;
- Core Retail Sales: forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
- Export Price Index: previous 2.2% YoY;
- Import Price Index: forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;
02:15 PM BST, United States - Industrial Production for August:
- Industrial Production: previous 1.43% YoY;
- Industrial Production: forecast 0.0% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM;
- Capacity Utilization Rate: forecast 77.4%; previous 77.5%;
02:15 PM BST, United States - Manufacturing Production for August:
- forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.