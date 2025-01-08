Fed Waller signals further rate cuts with not significant inflation impact from tariffs policy 💵 EURUSD loses 0.4%

Federal Reserve Board of Governors member, Christopher Waller, commented US economy, inflation and tariffs impact today. Here is the highlight from his remarks. Fed Waller Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app I don't expect tariffs to have a significant impact on inflation. The current US rates are restrictive, though not tight enough to cause a recession.

The current US rates are restrictive, though not tight enough to cause a recession. The labour market is not behaving like an economy that is overheating.

A return to the zero lower bound does not seem likely anytime soon. 2010s may prove an outlier.

Until Trump's policies are clear, it will be hard for markets and the Fed to assess the next year.

In the near term, I don't think there will be a huge impact on inflation from tariffs.

Geopolitical conflicts and tariffs could be a source of renewed price pressure. But I don't think draconian tariffs will be implemented.

There is tremendous uncertainty around what will happen with tariffs. Lagged wage increases may ease ongoing service price inflation.

The economy overall on solid footing, nothing to suggest labor market will weaken dramatically in coming months.

Though recent inflation progress has been slow, much of that is due to imputed prices for housing and services that are a less reliable guide to underlying price pressures.

Base effects will improve inflation in 2025; more recent monthly and other shorter-term data also indicates improvement to come.

Inflation will continue to make progress towards 2%. I will support further cuts in 2025, but pace will depend on further inflation progress.

US deficits may also be driving long yields higher. Long term yields may have more of an inflation premium, but, the Fed will fix that.

Central bankers have a broad set of challenges ahead, from aging populations to geopolitical conflict and challenges to globalization.

Monetary rules are a good check on judgment but should not be used exclusively. EURUSD (H1 interval) EURUSD is still down 0.4% today, however US treasuries yields dropped from 4.72% to 4.68% after today macro readings and quite dovish Waller remarks. A pair is also pressured by weak macro readings from Germany. Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.