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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

18:19 · 23 April 2026

Israel ready to strike again❓Dollar rebounds as war jitters resurface 📈

The Dollar Index (USDIDX) has halted its recent slide and resumed the uptrend following comments from Israel's Defense Minister. Israel Katz stated that the country is prepared to resume strikes on Iran and is currently "waiting for a green light from the United States."

In addition to the safe-haven demand sparked by fears of a Middle East escalation, the greenback received a significant boost from the latest PMI data. The reports indicate a record rebound in US business activity, reinforcing the "higher-for-longer" narrative for interest rates.

USDIDX successfully bounced off the EMA30 on the H1 (one-hour) interval. Source: xStation5

 

Inflationary Shadows in the PMI Data

The PMI indices exceeded expectations in both the services and manufacturing sectors. However, the internal details offer a "hawkish" sting: strong contributions from price sub-indices—covering both input costs and final product prices—have raised alarms about inflationary pressure bleeding into the wider economy. This data suggests a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve, potentially slashing the odds of significant interest rate cuts in 2026.

S&P Global Insight: The US private sector is firmly back in expansion territory. Source: S&P Global

 

Currency Reactions: Emerging Markets vs. G10

The dollar’s strength is being felt most acutely across Emerging Markets (EM), for example:

  • Hungarian Forint (USDHUF): +0.5%

  • Indian Rupee (USDINR): +0.2%

  • South African Rand (USDZAR): +0.2%

 

Within the G10 space, the "risk-off" sentiment is most visible in the New Zealand Dollar (NZDUSD: -0.4%), which wiped out its early-session gains, snapping a recovery streak that had lasted since the beginning of the week.

Interestingly, the Australian Dollar (AUD) is showing resilience similar to the almost flat-trading Pound, Yen and Euro (AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD: -0.05%). This is largely due to a sharp rebound in Australia’s own PMI figures, which have heightened the risk of further rate hikes by the RBA.

Market Context: Despite today’s pullback, the NZD has still had a relatively stronger month against the USD compared to its G10 peers. Source: XTB Research

 

The Norwegian Krone (NOK) Paradox

The Norwegian Krone is losing disproportionate ground today. Theoretically, the recent spike in Brent crude oil prices should support the NOK, but the bounce in USDNOK from a 4-year low suggests this weakness is purely driven by the broader "risk-off" environment rather than energy fundamentals.

Visualizing Risk-Off: The flight to safety is particularly clear when comparing the surge in USDNOK against the gains in NOKSEK, consistent with gains in the OIL futures. Source: xStation5

23 April 2026, 14:48

BREAKING: US PMIs beat estimates 📈 Stocks back in the green
23 April 2026, 14:45

Wheat tries to continue the uptrend despite improving US weather🔎What's next?
23 April 2026, 08:54

💶European PMI Plunges as Iran Conflict Batters Economic Activity
23 April 2026, 08:51

Chart of the Day: Where Is the Yen Heading in the Shadow of Hormuz and the BOJ?

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