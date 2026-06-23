Korean stocks retreat pressuring global sentiments 🚩What's next for US500?

Investors trying to assess Wall Street's momentum have largely focused on U.S. options markets, dealer gamma flows, and the impact of quarterly options expiration (OPEX) on the S&P 500. Goldman Sachs, however, points to a potentially new source of risk: the rapidly expanding leveraged ETF market in South Korea. According to the bank, assets held in Korean leveraged ETFs have reached a record $40 billion. Importantly, nearly half of that exposure comes from funds listed outside Korea, increasing the scale of potential cross-border rebalancing flows.

Weakness is already visible today in shares of Korean heavyweight Samsung (SMSN.UK), and Korea increasingly appears to be acting as a useful barometer of concentration risk across global markets. Without giants such as Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and LG Electronics, the Korean equity index would be trading nearly flat this year. Instead, it has rallied almost 90% year-to-date after investors began viewing Korean technology companies as critical beneficiaries of the global AI expansion.

The next major catalyst arrives tomorrow, when Micron Technology—one of the key beneficiaries of the memory-chip bull market—reports earnings after the U.S. close. On Friday, investors will also receive the latest U.S. PCE inflation report.

Source: xStation5

Dealer Gamma Is Becoming a Focus Again

Analysis of the S&P 500 options structure based on Alphatica data shows that protective positioning has been rebuilt remarkably quickly following quarterly options expiration.

Net Gamma Exposure (GEX) fell by 44% in a single session, declining from $313 million to $176 million. This suggests the market currently has a much weaker stabilizing gamma cushion than it did only a few days ago.

At the same time, institutions have been aggressively adding put exposure close to current index levels:

The 7400 strike accumulated approximately $46 million of new put gamma.

The 7450 strike accumulated approximately $39 million of new put gamma.

The put/call volume ratio rose to 1.53.

This suggests that large investors are not hedging against a distant crisis scenario but against downside risks that could emerge at any time.

Why Is 7470 Such an Important Level?

According to Alphatica's analysis, the S&P 500 gamma flip currently sits near 7470, almost exactly at the latest market close.

Above this level, positive dealer gamma tends to stabilize price action and support moves toward higher resistance zones:

7575

7600

7700

7800

A move below 7470 could trigger the opposite effect. In that scenario, dealers may be forced to sell futures as the market declines, potentially increasing volatility and accelerating downside momentum unless buyers step in quickly. The strongest downside acceleration zones currently sit around 7450 and 7400.

Source: Alphatica.io

Korea Could Amplify Market Moves

Goldman Sachs notes that the record popularity of leveraged ETFs in Korea could further increase market volatility.

According to the bank's estimates, a 5% move in the market could force dealers supporting Korean leveraged ETFs to rebalance approximately $4.7 billion worth of exposure.

That figure represents roughly 13% of average daily turnover on the Korean stock market.

The numbers become even more striking at the individual stock level.

Goldman Sachs estimates that the largest potential rebalancing flows would affect Korea's leading technology companies:

SK Hynix: approximately $2.0 billion

Samsung Electronics: approximately $1.45 billion

These flows correspond to roughly 25% and 21% of each company's average trading volume, respectively.

This means that even if corporate fundamentals remain unchanged, the mechanical nature of leveraged ETF rebalancing can temporarily generate significant price movements.

Is Another Volmageddon Coming?

For now, there are no signs of extreme fear in the market. The S&P 500 has pulled back roughly 170 points from its recent high, a relatively modest correction given the strength of the preceding rally.

However, the combination of rapidly rebuilding negative gamma exposure in U.S. options markets and record leveraged ETF exposure in Asia creates an environment that may be more sensitive to sharp market moves. Lower summer liquidity could further amplify volatility.

Even relatively ordinary catalysts—such as softer inflation data, a more hawkish Federal Reserve, or disappointing earnings from major technology companies—could trigger automatic hedging and rebalancing flows on both sides of the Pacific.

The coming days may therefore serve as a test not only of the 7470 level on the S&P 500, but also of the broader market's ability to absorb the growing influence of mechanical trading strategies and leveraged investment products.

S&P 500 futures are trading lower ahead of the U.S. cash open, although volumes remain relatively light. As a result, what happens during the first 20-30 minutes of trading in New York may prove particularly important for determining whether today's weakness develops into a larger move or remains a short-term pullback.

Source: xStation5