Fed Barkin comments support US dollar 💵
Richmond Federal Reserve Chairman Thomas Barkin commented today on the economy, risks and prospects for US monetary policy. Overall, the commentary indicates...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
FOMC minutes to be released today at 7:00 pm GMT Document will related to December 12-13, 2023 meeting Fed left interest rates unchanged during...
Bitcoin has been trading higher this morning, but things took a dramatic, mysterious turn in the early afternoon. Gains were erased, and the coin plunged...
Bitcoin is trading down a modest 1.3% and retreating to $44,400 today. In the altcoin market, Stepn is losing the most heavily, with a nearly 12% sell-off....
European indices drop DE40 break below the 16,800 pts support zone Hapag-Lloyd gains as Red Sea transit remains dangerous European stock markets...
The shares of global freight giant A.P. Moller - Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) are gaining more than 4% in today's session following Goldman Sachs' upgrade...
Today's session is again marked by the dollar returning to growth after a brief correction, putting pressure on energy commodities. Brent and WTI crude...
Germany, unemployment rate. Currently: 5,9%. Expectations: 5.9% vs. 5.9% previously (revised to 5.8%); (with unemployment expected to change by...
Index contracts in Europe suggest mixed opening on the Old Continent JOLTS and ISM data will shed more light on the health of the US economy Investors...
Oil loses slightly despite the still unsettled situation in the Middle East, where a precision strike by Israeli drones killed one of Hamas' leaders,...
The rising US dollar and higher yields put pressure on the sentiment of investors from the global stock market. The USDIDX index rose by over 0.8%,...
Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM.US) are gaining more than 12% today, after Maersk decided to abandon the return of diverting ships through the Red...
Moderna is gaining 14.30% marking the highest intraday gain since late 2022 following an upgrade by Oppenheimer from Perform to Outperform. The investment bank...
Oil prices erase initial gains driven by a geopolitical premium related to escalating tensions in the Red Sea. It seems that the main drivers of the decline...
Correction on Wall Street Dollar with a strong rebound Tesla reports sales results for cars The new year on Wall Street begins with a correction....
US, final PMI indices for December Manufacturing PMI Final Actual 47.9 (Forecast 48.4, Previous 48.2) US manufacturing sector experienced a...
The temporary rebound in the Chinese stock market from the end of December 2023 was again quickly erased after weaker PMI readings from the Chinese economy....
Shares of JOYY (YY.US) are plunging 11% in premarket today. US-listed shares of Chinese tech company are slumping in premarket after the company announced...
The Christmas period was one of the warmest on record, not only in Europe, but also in the US. That's why prices just before Christmas were very low....