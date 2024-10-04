Chart of the day - USDJPY (11.07.2023)
USDJPY pair is influenced by a weaker dollar and lower bond yields A potential BoJ intervention effectively repel USDJPY from 145...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Germany, CPI report for June: the inflation rate in Germany came at +6.4% y/y, slightly higher than the previous month's rate of +6.1%. Food...
Wages in the UK continue to rise. Average earnings for a 3-month period increased by 6.9% year-on-year (YoY), slightly higher than the expected 6.8% YoY...
Publication of the German ZEW Index German CPI Inflation in line with expectations Today's macro calendar is once again relatively light...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher today - only Japanese Nikkei dropped 1.2%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.5% higher, Kospi is up 1.60%, indices...
Today's session on global financial markets was quiet, without much volatility The range of movement on the main stock indices from the...
Novavax's (NVAX.US) share price jumped more than 20% after the biotech company said Canada had agreed to pay $350 million for Covid vaccines that were...
Last week we ended up witnessing periods of high volatility in the markets, where equities in Europe enter in sell-off as well as U.S equities, although...
Barr of the US Fed announced that the largest US banks with more than USD 100 billion in assets (previously it was USD 700 billion) will have to increase...
Wall Street slightly up at the start of the week Attention this week turns to US CPI inflation and Q2 corporate earnings season China...
Today during the Asian session, we received data regarding the Chinese economy. This data did not impress investors and shows that the recovery is much...
In May, the total monthly value of building permits in Canada increased by 10.5% to reach $10.5 billion. Adjusted for inflation, the value...
DE30 returns above the 15,700 point barrier Macro calendar focused today on central bankers' speeches The most important event...
Citi equity have downgraded US and UK stocks to a neutral rating from overweight, while upgrading European stocks to overweight. Citi notes that European...
Bitcoin is currently priced at $30,100, with a slight decrease of 0.2% today. It has been consolidating above the important psychological level of $30,000,...
This week, Polygon Technology is scheduled to publish the tokenomics for the recently announced Polygon 2.0. From price action point of view tokenomics...
Macro calendar is quite light today Speeches by central bankers in the spotlight Futures indices indicate a lower session opening Today's...
Wall Street indices finished Friday's trading lower but off the session lows. S&P 500 declined 0.16% and Nasdaq dropped 0.35% and Dow Jones...
1) Wall Street erases the morning's declines and all US indices are currently posting gains. The best performing is the US2000, which is currently...