Bitcoin is falling after strong US NFP report 📌Correlation with indices is rising again
The cryptocurrency market is trying to unwind declines, with the price of Bitcoin hovering around $17,000 waiting for a catalyst for further movement....
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
The cryptocurrency market is trying to unwind declines, with the price of Bitcoin hovering around $17,000 waiting for a catalyst for further movement....
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 1:30 pm GMT and showed the US economy unexpectedly added 263 k jobs in November, compared to 261k...
Canadian labor market report for November was released today at 1:30 pm GMT, simultaneously to the jobs report from the United States. While the market's...
US economy unexpectedly added 263 k jobs in November, compared to 261k increase in October and well above market expectations of 200k. EURUSD...
The USDJPY pair fell nearly 1.0% on Friday to the lowest levels in over three months as recent dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell weighed on dollar....
A key piece of US economic data will be released today at 1:30 pm GMT - NFP report for November. US labor market held strong for months and justified aggressive...
Cineworld (CINE.UK) shares are gaining nearly 10% today. The capitalization of what was until recently the world's second largest cinema chain has...
German utility giant Uniper (UN01.DE), which has been in financial trouble since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has launched an arbitration...
Friday's trading session on European markets brings mixed sentiment among major stock indices. Investors' attention today is primarily focused...
Release of US jobs data for November is a key macro event of the day. NFP report will be published at 1:30 pm GMT and is expected to show a 200k increase...
European indices set for flat opening US and Canadian jobs data at 1:30 pm GMT G7 discusses $60 per barrel cap on Russian oil European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower but the scale of moves was small. Dow Jones dropped 0.56%, S&P 500 moved 0.09% lower...
European indices rose for a second consecutive session on Thursday, with DAX rising 0.65% and reaching levels not seen since early June, driven by solid...
Quite a lot has been happening on the oil market lately, although price changes are not that dynamic. Nevertheless, it is worth paying attention to some...
Salesforce (CRM.US) stock fell over 10.0 % on Thursday as news of the surprise departure of co-CEO Taylor and weak financial outlook overshadowed upbeat...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
One of the companies that may be of particular interest to investors in December is CD Projekt, mainly thanks to improving Cyberpunk ratings and the premiere...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -81 billion cubic feet for the week ended November...
The German benchmark index is weakening after reaching its highest level in six months. W1 chart The DE30 fluctuates between gains and losses this...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Core PCE eases slightly in October Designer Brands (DBI.US) stock slumps on weak financial...