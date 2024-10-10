MicroStrategy stock tumbles 9% on crypto jitters
MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) and other Bitcoin-exposed stocks like Coinbase (COIN.US) fell sharply today after the most popular cryptocurrency plunged to its...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
More
MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) and other Bitcoin-exposed stocks like Coinbase (COIN.US) fell sharply today after the most popular cryptocurrency plunged to its...
The VOLX - an index that reflects the volatility of the US stock market (known as the CBOE Volatility Index) - remains below 22.50 at the start of the...
Gold prices reached the highest level since beginning of February on Monday, amid a weaker dollar and a fall in Treasury yields. It seems that after the...
The forex market is being traded relatively stable, with low levels of volatility between the major currencies. Despite all the concerns about the evolution...
US major indices open lower Tesla (TSLA.US) shares fell 2% following Musk’s sharp reversal of his stance on Bitcoin AT&T (T.US) stock...
Monday's Forex session is rather calm (at least so far). Technically looking at the EURGBP currency pair on the H4 interval, the trading continues...
Elon Musk continues to move the crypto markets Bitcoin dominance lowest since June 2018 Ethereum defends major support zone Last week was negative...
European markets trade mixed DE30 recovers from last week's sell-off Bayer loses appeal in Roundup trial Following a...
USDJPY has been trading in a steady downward move since May 13, 2021. The pair made a break below the 38.2% retracement of the upward impulse started on...
European markets expect to open flat Cryptos swing on Musk tweets Speeches from Fed and BoE members Futures market point...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei trades 0.8% lower, S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3%, Kospi drops 0.5% and indices...
In this webinar we will discuss: Why inflation is the worst news this year yet? Is higher inflation good or bad for stocks? Why Gold has cracked...
The dollar weakened against other major currencies on Friday Good moods in the stock market DE30 is approaching its historic highs European...
Aurora Cannabis (ACB.US) stock plunged more than 6.0% after the company reported lower than expected Q3 figures. Cannabis producers lost 85 Canadian cents...
Stock markets dropped this week as inflation concerns began to mount following US CPI data. However, investors were quick to shrug off these concerns in...
Consumer confidence in the US deteriorated in May Inflation expectations rose sharply Fears related to inflation are rising very fast in the...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment fell from 88.3 pts in April to 82.8. pts in May against expected 90.3 pts. Consumer Expectations...
US retail sales below expectations Rebound in US stocks continues Walt Disney (DIS.US) shares fell after mixed quarterly figures US indices...
US retail sales data for April was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major moves...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator