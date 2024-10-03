China boosts the market
The Chinese authorities managed to surprise the market on Thursday, with a large stimulus plan that exceeded expectations. The PBOC has thrown the kitchen...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Today's session will be dominated by German economic sentiment data, several central bank speeches, and key U.S. housing market indicators. Investors...
Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday, led by Chinese markets, following Beijing's announcement of broad monetary stimulus and property market support...
The first session of the week on the European stock market brought gains for most indices. The German DAX ended the session 0.58% higher, the French...
Barclays is reinforcing bullish sentiment on Tesla (TSLA.US) stock in Monday trading after the bank said Tesla will report deliveries of 470,000 units...
Bitcoin still below upper limit of uptrend channel; upward reaction to US PMI erased Sentiment around most altcoins is mixed, but Bitcoin's dominance...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on EURJPY at the following...
NATGAS prices rose 3% today, although later the increase was slightly reduced. The strong gains continue in the face of the risk of another hurricane in...
United States, PMI Data for September: S&P Global Services PMI: Actual: 55.4. 55.3 (forecast) vs 55.7 (previous) S&P Global...
Central banks seem to have got things round the wrong way. The Eurozone economy is faltering, as today’s PMI data for September highlights, yet it’s...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of Monday's session Deutsche Bank revises rating on BNY Mellon Intel (INTC.US) gains 3% after...
Germany's DAX remains in the zone of record highs UniCredit's acquisition of Commerzbank in focus Change of recommendation for Zalando...
The latest economic data from Germany and the Eurozone has painted a gloomy picture, with manufacturing and composite PMIs in contraction territory. This...
UK PMI data came in lower than expected but remain in expansionary territory (above 50 points). Following the news, the GBP is appreciating against both...
Eurozone data have confirmed what the market was able to grasp from French and German data. Both manufacturing and composite PMIs are in contraction. Only...
Flash PMI indices for August from France and Germany were released today at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. Data was expected to show manufacturing...
Asian stocks have been given a boost at the start of the week after China cut one of its main short term interest rates overnight. The 14-day reverse repo...
Today's session will focus on key PMI data releases from major economies, including France, Germany, the Eurozone, UK, and US. These indicators will...
Most Asian stocks rose on Monday, buoyed by persistent optimism over lower interest rates following the Federal Reserve's 50 basis point cut last...