Morning Wrap (10.01.2025)

- The final session of this week's financial markets begins. Asian indices are seeing moderate declines today after Bitcoin, one of the main representatives of speculative markets, fell below $92,000 yesterday.
- On Wall Street, the topic of the day today will be the NFP data reading, the most important report from the US labor market. Investors can expect that with the release of the data at 1:30 p.m. GMT, market tension may then be high enough that many instruments from index, currency, commodity markets will see increased volatility.
- The market expects to maintain the pace of growth in earnings relative to last month, but nevertheless assumes a lower reading for the change in non-farm employment.
- Meanwhile, investors will also learn today about the unemployment rate in Switzerland, inflation in Norway, the state of the labor market in Canada (the equivalent of the U.S. NFP data) and forecasts against inflation in the medium term from the University of Michigan.
- Futures markets are currently pointing to near 0.11% declines in the Euro Stoxx 50 index at the start of today's session.
- China's central bank announced today that it would temporarily halt purchases of government bonds due to a shortage of supply, which led to a rise in yields on bonds of various maturities.
- In the FX market, the biggest increases are seen in the US dollar. The USDJPY pair is currently trading near 158.4 yen per dollar, which is the local top of this week's consolidation zone. In contrast, currencies linked to the pound sterling and the New Zealand dollar are performing poorly today.
- Cryptocurrencies are regaining ground today. Bitcoin gains 1.7%, while Ethereum adds 1.3%. NATGAS resumes its upward trend and adds 1.85% today.
- Precious metals are also doing relatively well, with gold up 0.2% and silver up 0.44%.
