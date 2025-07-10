Morning wrap (10.07.2025)

-
Wall Street index futures pull back slightly after yesterday’s gains. The US500 is down 0.2%. European index futures also show minor declines. Today, the key data points the market is waiting for are:
-
U.S. jobless claims (12:30 PM GMT)
-
EIA natural gas storage change (2:30 PM GMT)
-
Speeches by Fed members: Waller, Daly, and Musalem
-
-
Bitcoin briefly hit a new all-time high at $111,900, driven by growing risk appetite. It has since corrected to $111,000.
-
The US dollar is weakening (USDIDX -0.12% to 97), while EURUSD ticks up to 1.174. 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped below 4.34%, still 12 bps above June 30 levels.
-
Donald Trump imposes a 50% tariff on Brazil, citing digital restrictions on US companies, trade and social media. The Brazilian real weakens in response.
-
Gold gains nearly 0.3%, leading a rise in precious metals. Oil and natural gas volatility remains low – NATGAS stabilizes near $3.20 per MMBtu.
-
Brussels and Washington are in trade talks to protect the EU auto industry. Proposals include:
– Tariff cuts
– Import quotas
– Export credits tied to EU carmakers’ US sales.
-
The goal is to finalize a draft deal quickly before Trump potentially announces broad new tariffs in the coming days.
-
The EU aims to avoid steep US tariffs on vehicles, which could hurt exports and competitiveness.
According to sources, the US has recently shown a more open stance.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.