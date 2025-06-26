Read more
Platinum tries to rebound, rising 1.8% after decline 📈 1:1 correction?

14:56 26 June 2025

Platinum prices declined from $1,415 to $1,374, though the metal is currently attempting a rebound. However, analyzing the chart and the current price momentum, a 1:1 corrective scenario—similar to the price movement observed between June 16 and 19—remains at play. The key support zone lies between $1,300 and $1,304 per ounce. The important resistance zone is set near $1390 - $1400 level.

Source: xStation5

