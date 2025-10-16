Salesforce surges 8% amid positive long-term revenue forecast📈

During the Dreamforce Investor Event, Salesforce unveiled an ambitious forecast — the company expects its revenue to exceed $60 billion by fiscal year 2030. This target surpasses Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $58.37 billion and does not yet include the anticipated gains from the $8 billion Informatica acquisition, which is expected to close soon. The company’s stock is up nearly 8% today.

Salesforce projects an organic compound annual growth rate (CAGR) above 10% between fiscal 2026 and 2030, highlighting its strong and stable potential for expansion in the cloud and artificial intelligence sectors.

The company’s new long-term framework, known as “50 by FY30”, aims to achieve a combined 50% total from subscription growth and non-GAAP operating margin. This is a long-term plan balancing revenue expansion with improved cost efficiency, a crucial factor as Salesforce competes with Microsoft and Oracle.

The Data & AI segment generated $1.2 billion in revenue in Q2 , marking a 120% year-over-year increase .

The Agentforce AI platform delivered $440 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) , and according to Salesforce, this figure could triple or even quadruple as more clients fully implement the solution.

Agentforce 360, the new global version of the platform, integrates all Salesforce cloud products, enabling workflow automation, customer service optimization, and real-time data analysis.

Partnership with Alphabet and the Gemini Integration

In its latest Agentforce 360 release, Salesforce expanded its partnership with Alphabet Inc., integrating Google’s Gemini chatbot directly into the Atlas Reasoning Engine — the “brain” of Agentforce.

This integration allows the system to create and manage advanced AI agents capable of automating complex business processes.

Informatica Acquisition Strengthens Data Capabilities

The $8 billion Informatica acquisition marks another strategic step toward combining data management and artificial intelligence. This move will enhance Salesforce’s expertise in data governance, automation, and AI-driven decision-making models.

Following the announcement of the new forecast, Salesforce shares gained over 5% in premarket trading, although the stock remains down about 29% year to date.

At the same time, major investment firms maintained their positive outlooks:

KeyBanc – Overweight, price target $400

Canaccord Genuity – Buy, price target $300

BofA Securities – Buy, price target $325

Wolfe Research – Outperform, price target $310

Needham – Buy, price target $400

Stifel – Buy, price target $300

Salesforce Enters a New Era?

Salesforce’s next phase of expansion is built on three strategic pillars:

AI and Data Integration – merging Agentforce 360 with Gemini and completing the Informatica acquisition. Financial Efficiency – the “50 by FY30” framework and a $7 billion share buyback program. Organic Growth – maintaining over 10% CAGR and reaching more than $60 billion in annual revenue by 2030.

Salesforce is entering a decade where artificial intelligence will become the core of its business strategy, positioning the company as one of the key beneficiaries of global digital transformation.

Source: xStation5