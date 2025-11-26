Silver gains 1.5% 📈 Technical triangle chart pattern forming?

Silver has been gaining recently, mainly driven by rising expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut in December and dollar weakness. The price climbed above $52 per ounce, recovering losses after dropping below $46 in October. Looking at the RSI, we can see that despite the solid rebound, the reading around 60 does not indicate excessive euphoria, which — together with a positive MACD outlook — suggests potential for further upside.
Importantly, the price has built strong support around $46 per ounce. At the same time, we observe a pattern of higher lows forming. Silver prices appear to be moving within a triangle formation, where the key zone could turn out to be the $53 level. If the price fails to break above this area, a dynamic return to declines may follow. However, if the price rises above it, this would represent a textbook breakout from a bullish formation. In such a scenario, the price could resume its move toward historical highs around $54.5 and potentially surpass them if optimism around U.S. rate cuts persists and “anti-dollar” sentiment remains strong.
On the other hand, it is important to note that silver has been very volatile lately, and any change in U.S. bond yields or interest rate expectations could significantly affect the trend — in both directions.
Source: xStation5
Gold glitters once more, as markets take UK Budget risks in their stride
EURNOK muted after weak Germany retail sales and Norwegian unemployment
Daily Summary: Wall Street absence limits market's activity
Precious Metals: Double Peak or Consolidation Before Growth?
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.