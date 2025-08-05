Read more
US June trade deficit lower than expected 📌EURUSD slides 0.3%

13:40 5 August 2025

The U.S. trade deficit in June came in lower than expected and significantly narrower compared to the previous month.
This macroeconomic reading may suggest a gradual positive effect of tariffs, increased export competitiveness, and a concurrent slowdown in imports. It represents a mildly positive signal for the U.S. dollar and GDP outlook. The June trade balance stood at -$60.2 billion, slightly better than the -$61 billion forecast, and notably below the -$71.5 billion recorded in May.
The data are mildly supportive for the dollar. The market’s focus now shifts to the ISM Services reading for July, scheduled for release at 2 PM GMT.

 

