US OPEN: Risk is back as markets price in the end of the shutdown (10.11.2025)

Wall Street rebounded sharply on Monday after the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan deal to end the record 40-day government shutdown — the first major step toward reopening federal agencies. Futures on U.S. indices have regained nearly all of the past two sessions’ losses, with improving sentiment also reflected across crypto and bond markets (US100: +1.5%, US2000: +1.4%, US500: +0.9%, US30: +0.4%).

The U.S. government shutdown, now 41 days long, has left 1.4 million federal workers unpaid and disrupted key services, including air travel and food aid for 41 million Americans. A bipartisan Senate deal provides temporary funding through January 30, full-year appropriations for some agencies and back pay for federal employees.

However, several Democrats, including Senators Schumer and Warren, have already opposed it, citing lack of action on expiring healthcare subsidies, which are now scheduled for a December vote. The package also reimburses states for SNAP and WIC costs during the shutdown, but still faces hurdles in the House before reaching President Trump’s desk.

Tech stocks are championing today’s rally, with Mag7 driving significant gains in main U.S. indices. Nvidia is the biggest gainer in the group (NVDA.US: +3.6%), followed by Alphabet (GOOGL.US: +3.3%), Tesla (TSLA.US: +2.7%) and Amazon (AMZN.US: +2%). Significant gains are also seen in the other semiconductor stocks (AMD.US: +5.4%, MU.US: +7.1%, INTC.US: +2.5%).

The optimism is market-broad today, with defensive sectors (Consumer staples, Energy, Health services) giving up some in favour of more risk/growth-oriented stocks. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP.

US100 (D1)

Nasdaq 100 futures rebounded strongly today, hovering just 0.3% below recouping losses from the past two sessions. The index has returned above recent resistance near 25,375 points and is attempting to leverage bullish momentum to break above its 10-day exponential moving average. With the price approaching the center of its typical trading range and a neutral RSI around 55, investors have room to adjust amid the latest government shutdown news and ongoing earnings season, with Nvidia in focus this week. Source: xStation5

