CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US Open: US2000 reaches February highs on Wall Street optimism📈AMD gains 7%

15:50 13 August 2025
  • US2000 is the top gainer among U.S. indices today, up 0.9%.
  • Trump is considering three more candidates for the position of Federal Reserve Chair. 
  • Scott Bessent says U.S. interest rates should fall by as much as 175 basis points. 
  • The U.S. dollar is losing ground, while precious metals futures are rising; in the large-cap market, AMD stands out with a 6% gain, along with fashion company Capri Holdings.

US2000 (D1 chart)

Russell 2000 futures (US2000) are climbing to 3,313 USD, a level last seen in February 2025. The index is currently testing key resistance zones linked to supply concentration and price reactions. EMA50 (orange line) remains the key support level.

Source: xStation5

AMD (AMD.US) shares are up nearly 6% to 185 USD, matching local highs from July 2024. Citi analysts today maintained a ‘neutral’ rating on the stock.

Source: xStation5

While AMD was relatively attractively valued six months ago, today the stock is approaching all-time highs, with investors paying a massive premium—100 times annual earnings and 37 times expected 12-month profits. The market, however, believes the company will capture a significant share of the AI chip market, which could materially and sustainably improve profitability.

Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Company News

  • C3.ai Inc. (AI.US) slips after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from “outperform” to “market perform,” following recent preliminary results viewed as weak.

  • Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE.US) falls after BofA Global Research cut its rating on the safety equipment maker from “neutral” to “underperform,” citing concerns about “slow growth and the current M&A environment.”

  • Capri Holdings (CPRI.US) gains 7% after JPMorgan upgraded the Michael Kors owner from “neutral” to “overweight,” noting that fewer markdowns and tariff mitigation measures should boost earnings.

  • HanesBrands (HBI.US) drops nearly 6% after Gildan Activewear agreed to acquire the company in a deal with an implied equity value of about $2.2 billion. Gildan shares see slight gains.

  • Intapp Inc. (INTA.US) jumps over 20% after the software services company reported fourth-quarter results beating expectations and issued a well-received outlook.

  • KinderCare (KLC.US) plunges 20% after the childhood education company reported disappointing Q2 results, citing lower-than-expected enrollment and cutting its full-year forecast.

  • Lumentum (LITE.US) rises 4% after the optical and photonic products maker posted better-than-expected Q4 results, prompting an analyst upgrade.

  • Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US) gains nearly 2% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the cybersecurity firm from “hold” to “buy.”

  • SimilarWeb (SMWB.US) surges over 20% after the web services company reported Q2 revenue above expectations and raised its full-year adjusted operating profit forecast.

  • Webtoon (WBTN.US) soars over 30% in premarket trading after the digital comics platform announced a deal with Disney (DIS.US) to bring around 100 series to its English-language app.

