US Open: Wall Street tries to extend growth momentum 📈Tesla gains 2.5%

So far, very limited comments from the U.S.-China talks suggest positive progress, as indicated by both sides. The market remains optimistic about the outcome of the bilateral negotiations, viewing them as an almost “sure thing” signaling a “de-escalation” of the trade war. White House spokesperson Johnson mentioned that reconciliation between Trump and Musk might occur; Tesla shares are attempting to recover losses, rising 2.5% today.

Sentiment on the U.S. stock market remains very solid; the US500 and US100 indices are gaining between 0.1% and 0.2%, both hovering near all-time highs.

NFIB data suggests improving sentiment among small U.S. business owners (May reading 98.8 vs. 96 and 95.5 previously).

Sales at large U.S. department stores rose 4.7% year-over-year in May, according to Redbook data; April’s reading was 4.9% year-over-year.

U.S.-China talks continue; negotiators resumed discussions about 1 PM GMT after a short break. There are still no concrete details or significant “leaks” to the media.

An economist survey implies GDP growth of 1.4% in 2025 and 1.5% in 2026; over 60% expect at least two rate cuts this year; 59 out of 105 economists indicate the Fed will begin cuts in September.

The World Bank lowered its U.S. GDP growth forecast for 2025 by 0.9 percentage points to 1.4% year-over-year and by 0.4 percentage points for 2026.

US500 (Daily Chart)

The S&P 500 futures contract (US500) is up 0.2% after the session opened, but bulls still face fairly strong selling pressure that is currently holding back a breakout. If the index manages to rise above 6050 points, the path to testing historical highs appears open.

US100 (4-Hour Chart)

US100 remains in an uptrend, trading above both the 25-period and 50-period exponential moving averages (EMA). However, the index struggles to break through the key resistance level at 21,870 points.

Apple Cuts iPhone Sales Forecast

At its developer conference, Apple mainly showcased visual updates (“Liquid Glass”), a new gaming hub, and a fitness tool rather than breakthrough AI innovations. iPhone sales forecasts were lowered by 2–3%.

The company emphasized better software compatibility with its advanced in-house chips and easier integration across devices (iPhone, iPad, Mac).

Apple faces regulatory risks: a U.S. court may block a $20 billion-per-year deal with Google, and the company can no longer collect commissions on certain in-app payments.

Geopolitical tensions are escalating — Trump’s trade policies are forcing Apple to move production from China to the U.S.; shares have fallen 20% since the start of the year, representing roughly $750 billion in lost market value.

Company News

Brown & Brown.US (BRO.US): Shares loses 1% after announcing the acquisition of Accession Risk Management Group for a staggering $9.825 billion.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc.US (GRYP.US): Stock drops 2.5% following the release of financial reports for American Bitcoin Corp., linked to Trump.

Insmed.US (INSM.US): Shares surge 25% after positive test results for an inhalation powder drug treating lung disease.

McDonald’s.US (MCD.US): Redburn downgraded the fast-food giant from “buy” to “sell.” Shares fall slightly as analysts warn that weight-loss drugs are curbing customer appetites, posing a long-term threat to McDonald’s business.

Tencent Music ADRs.US (TME.US): Shares jumps more than 2% following news of acquiring podcast startup Ximalaya.

Tesla.US (TSLA.US): Shares rose 2.2% in premarket, continuing a rebound after a selloff triggered by the Musk-Trump feud. As for now, the stock is up almost 2.5%.

Apple (D1 interval)

Apple shares are still below EMA200 resistance zone, pressured by recent news.

