Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

AMZN.US

AMZN.US - Equity CFD

Amazon.com Inc CFD
Open account
MOST POPULAR

No results match ""

Try our full list of available instruments

Go to instruments page
Past performance or future forecasts does not constitute a reliable indicator of future performance.
Download free app
Latest news

Keep your finger on the pulse with our latest news

See more news
ABOUT INSTRUMENT

Invest in AMZN.US CFD

Amazon, a well-known company in the online retail industry, has emerged as a significant player in global markets, attracting the attention of many traders and investors. As the world's largest online retailer, Amazon offers a diverse range of products and services, including consumer electronics and cloud computing solutions. Interestingly, Amazon reached a significant milestone by becoming the second company ever to achieve a valuation of one trillion dollars, following in the footsteps of Apple.

When it comes to investing in Amazon, traders often consider trading Contracts for Differences (CFDs) instead of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). CFDs allow traders to speculate on the price movements of underlying assets without actually owning them. Amazon stock CFDs provide traders with an opportunity to capitalise on short-term price fluctuations, as these shares tend to experience a high degree of volatility. The trading of Amazon stock CFDs is typically influenced by several factors. One important consideration is determining the optimal time to trade since Amazon is included in various stock market indices. While it's crucial to remember that market conditions can change rapidly, the prime trading hours for major indices often occur during the overlap of trading sessions between different regions. For instance, the intersection of the European and U.S. trading sessions offers increased liquidity and the potential for more significant price movements.

It's worth noting Amazon's stock history as it provides insight into the company's growth and performance. Founded in 1994 as an online bookstore, Amazon has evolved into the world's largest eCommerce and cloud computing company. Since its initial public offering in 1997, the stock has witnessed substantial growth, making it a sought-after investment option for investors worldwide.

Analysing Amazon's stock performance requires considering various factors. For example, in the first quarter of 2022, Amazon experienced a significant increase in revenue compared to the previous year. However, its growth rate slowed down, and the company posted its first loss in seven years. These factors can influence traders' decisions regarding the timing of their investments in Amazon stock CFDs.

In conclusion, Amazon's prominence in the online retail industry has captured the attention of traders and investors globally. Investing in Amazon stock CFDs presents an opportunity to capitalise on short-term price movements. While the optimal time to trade indices can vary, the overlap of trading sessions often provides increased liquidity and the potential for significant price fluctuations. Considering Amazon's historical growth and recent financial performance can help inform trading decisions regarding Amazon stock CFDs.

20%
1:5
0 USD
15:30 - 22:00
50 USD

Interesting facts

Amazon's Cultural and Economic Impact: Amazon, the tech giant, isn't merely an e-commerce leader. It's also a pioneer in cloud computing, digital streaming, and AI. Its influence extends beyond e-commerce, making it a powerful force in the global economy and culture, along with Meta (Facebook), Netflix, Apple, and Alphabet/Google.

Amazon's Stock Split History: Amazon has undergone several stock splits in its history. In January 1999, it had a 3:1 stock split, and in September 1999, it had a 2:1 stock split. These splits increase the total number of shares while decreasing the share price, making shares more accessible to new investors. 

Fluctuating Share Prices: Amazon's stock experiences significant annual fluctuations, making it vital for investors to conduct careful analysis before buying or selling.Factors, including online sales trends, reputation, and social scandals, can significantly impact Amazon's share price.

Amazon's IPO Growth: Since its initial public offering (IPO) in 1997, Amazon's share price has massively surged, showing remarkable growth over the years. For instance, if someone had invested $10,000 in Amazon's IPO, it would have grown to over $12 million by May 2020, representing a phenomenal 120,000% growth.

Amazon's Early Years: Amazon's humble beginnings as an online bookstore in 1994 led by Jeff Bezos, operating out of his garage in Bellevue, Washington, USA. However, the company quickly expanded into a vast e-commerce platform and diversified into multiple areas, such as cloud computing and streaming services.

Amazon's Market Capitalisation: As of now, Amazon's market capitalisation stands strong, with its ticker symbol being NASDAQ: AMZN and listed on the Nasdaq market. The sustained expansion and prosperity of Amazon have drawn a global investor base.

 

Amazon's Dominance in E-commerce: Amazon's dominance in the e-commerce market is evident from its ownership of over 40% of the US e-commerce market and leading positions in Europe and Asia. Its pioneering role in online retail has given it a competitive advantage over other internet companies.

Amazon's Impact During Global Recessions: During global recessions, like the one experienced in 2022, Amazon faced challenges, leading to workforce reductions. However, it remains to be seen if such measures are aimed at surviving the recession or stimulating business performance.

Investing in Amazon Stock CFD: Investors can participate in Amazon's stock performance through CFD trading. A Contract for Difference (CFD) allows investors to profit from price movements without owning the underlying assets. CFDs can offer advantages, such as increased liquidity and accessibility for new investors.

Amazon's Contribution to Civilisations: Amazon's rapid growth and global presence have undoubtedly played a role in shaping modern-day civilisation. Its innovations in e-commerce, technology, and logistics have changed the way people shop and conduct business worldwide.

TOP INSTRUMENTS

Check out more instruments

All STC CFD

Have all your investments always at hand

With award-winning and easy to use XTB investing app

Latest news

Keep your finger on the pulse with our latest news

BREAKING: Eurozone GDP for Q2: actual 0.1%...

30 July 2025

BREAKING: Spain July CPI slightly higher...

30 July 2025

Chart of the day - Ethereum (30.07.2025)

30 July 2025
See more news
GET ACCESS

How to trade STC CFDs with XTB?

1. Open an account

Complete the form and send relevant documents - all without unnecessary formalities. The opening of an account depends on an appropriateness assessment, verified by a test.

2. Make a deposit

Choose a deposit method convenient for you from a range of available ones, including instant and free payments.

3. Start investing

Choose from 20+ CFD commodities and 10000+ other instruments.

Enter the market

1. Download the app

Visit your mobile store and download our app completely for free

2. Open an account

Complete the form and send relevant documents - all without unnecessary formalities. The opening of an account depends on an appropriateness assessment, verified by a test.

3. Make a deposit and start investing

Choose a deposit method convenient for you from a range of available ones, including instant and free payments

Make a first step
WHY XTB

Why invest at XTB?

Innovative Platform

We are constantly working on the development of our proprietary and award-winning investment platform to make sure it suits all your needs. Available in both desktop and mobile versions.

Regulation

We are one of the largest stock exchange-listed bokers in the world, regulated by several reputable supervisory authorities. We are also covered by a compensation fund.

Multilingual and highly qualified Customer Support

Our support team is ready to help you 24 hours a day, from Monday to Friday.

TOP INSTRUMENTS

Check out more instruments

All STC CFD
Education

Explore extensive Knowledge base

What Are Meme Stocks? Why They’re Surging in 2025 | XTB

6 minute(s) Guides

Novo Nordisk: How a Diabetes Drug, Ozempic, Became a Social Media Weight Loss Sensation

13 minute(s) Guides

Best Stock Brokers in the UK 2025

3 minute(s) Stocks
View articles
FAQ

Do you have any questions?

The stock symbol for Amazon is AMZN.

 

The potential returns on investing in Amazon can vary and depend on various factors such as the company's performance, market conditions, and individual investment strategies. It is important to note that investing in stocks carries risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Consulting with a financial advisor or conducting thorough research can provide more specific insights into potential returns.

 

There are risks associated with investing in Amazon, including increasing competition, profit potential uncertainty, revenue growth uncertainty, speculative valuation, and share price volatility. Investors should consider these risks and conduct a comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

 

The performance of Amazon's stock in recent years has experienced growth but has also faced fluctuations. It is advisable to refer to reliable financial sources, such as stock market websites or financial news platforms, to obtain accurate and up-to-date information on Amazon's stock performance. 

 

Amazon's expansion into new markets or services may present investment opportunities. The specific investment opportunities related to Amazon's expansion can vary depending on the market or service in question. Conducting thorough research and analysis can help identify potential investment opportunities associated with Amazon's expansion efforts.

 

The long-term outlook for Amazon as an investment can be subjective and depends on various factors, including the company's business strategy, competitive landscape, and industry trends. It is recommended to assess these factors and consider personal investment goals and risk tolerance to form an informed opinion on the long-term outlook for investing in Amazon.

 

To buy Amazon stock, you'll need an online brokerage account. Once opened, you can search for Amazon's ticker symbol (AMZN), decide the number of shares you want to buy, and complete your purchase.

 

CFD stock trading and traditional stock trading have some key differences. In traditional stock trading, the investor owns the stock. In CFD trading investors enter into a contract with the broker to pay or receive the difference in price based on the direction of their trade. One of the key differences between these two is margin and leverage. In CFD trading, traders can conduct transactions for amounts that exceed the capital invested. This can potentially increase the returns of an investment, but it can also increase the risk of loss if the investment does not perform as expected. This leverage is not possible in traditional stock trading, where the full purchase price of the stock must be paid upfront. CFD trading also allows investors to short sell stocks, meaning they can profit from falling prices, which is not possible with traditional stock trading. However, it should be remembered that investing in stock CFDs is more risky than investing in traditional stocks.

Leverage is a feature in CFD stock trading that allows investors to conclude transactions for amounts much higher than the capital actually invested. It multiplies the purchasing power of the capital deposited in the Margin, allowing traders to enter into transactions exceeding the value of the deposit. It can potentially increase the returns on an investment, but it can also increase the risk of loss if the investment does not perform as expected.

Yes, you can short sell stocks using CFDs. Contracts For Difference allow you to speculate both on rising and falling prices by going long (buying) on stocks that you expect to increase in value, or short selling (selling) stocks that you expect to decrease in value.

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app