Abbott reports no surprises in Q3, but tariff risks and lowered forecasts drag the share price down💡

Abbott (ABT.US) published a solid report for the third quarter of 2025, presenting results in line with market expectations, although the context surrounding the company was not free from tensions resulting from the threat of new trade tariffs from the Trump administration.

In Q3, Abbott reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 and revenues of $11.4 billion, both in line with analyst consensus. Organic sales growth was 5.5% y/y, while sales in the Medical Devices segment grew by as much as 15%. The company reported a mixed annual EPS forecast of $5.12–5.18 (expected $5.15; the upper limit, which was $5.20, was lowered) and expects organic sales growth in 2025 to be 7.5-8% (excluding COVID-19 tests; 7.74% was expected).

Despite the figures being in line with forecasts, concerns about potential US tariffs on medical devices had a negative impact on the stock price, which fell by more than 4% before the opening of Wall Street sesion. At the same time, Abbott is not slowing down its investments in the US, expanding production and adapting to new regulatory challenges.

Abbott Q3 2025: earnings, sales, and forecasts. Source: XTB